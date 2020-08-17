Advertisement

Eva Longoria dishes on the roots of her political and social activism

Eva Longoria. Photo: Jason Reed

Eva Longoria. Photo: Jason Reed

Eva Longoria dishes on the roots of her political and social activism

The longtime Hollywood actress is a big voice in the push for the Latino vote in 2020.  

by brittanyv
 08/17/2020 - 17:07
in
Eva Longoria. Photo: Jason Reed
Eva Longoria. Photo: Jason Reed

By Brittany Valentine
August 17, 2020

On the latest episode of Mandada Dayani and Debra Messing’s podcast The Dissenters, Eva Longoria encouraged people to get more involved in politics. 

“I’m not speaking for women. I’m not speaking for Latinos. I’m telling you, speak for yourselves, stand up and speak for yourself. The best way to do that is to vote. Because the only time we are equal with the richest one percent and the poorest is in the voting booth,” she said.

Longoria credits her voting and racial equality activism to her childhood, which she described as a “very philanthropic upbringing.” 

She has an older sister who was born with an intellectual disability and her earliest memories were at the Special Olympics. 

The Desperate Housewives actress explained that the realization that voting gives a person so much power, no matter who they are, is what inspired her to educate people on voting rights. 

Longoria feels that many Latinos in the U.S struggle with their identity, as they need to assimilate into American culture while also holding onto their heritage. 

“I think a lot of Latinos have difficulty navigating identity in this country, because we want to be assimilated and be fully accepted, but we want to hold onto our language, our religion, our traditions, our music, our food, and sometimes people say, no, you can’t either you’re this or you’re that,’” she said. 

People used to tell her that she was half Mexican and half American, but that never sat right with her. 

“I’m 100% Mexican and 100% American at the same time,” said Longoria. 

Having to constantly affirm her identity like this also led to her political activism. 

Longoria also wants kindness and empathy to become more prevalent in society, and wishes that people would become more aware of social issues. 

“I wish I could take every mother in America down to the border. They would say ‘Oh my god,’” she said. “As a mother, I can never imagine this. Not as a Republican, not as a Democrat, not a blue state or a red state, but as a woman. And as a mother, you can’t imagine the atrocities.” 

Longoria has been a longtime supporter of Voto Latino. During the midterm election in 2018, she rallied alongside Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Zoe Saldana and Gina Rodriguez, encouraging Latinos to vote. 


 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Eva Longoria
voting
Latinos in politics

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

gay pride flag. Getty Images
Australian state becomes the first in the country to ban conversion therapy
women in Peru. Photo: Reuters
In Peru, femicide is another pandemic on the rise amid COVID-19
teacher on the move. Photo: Getty Images
Mexican teacher goes viral for serving students with autism amid COVID-19
women of color in science. Deposit Photos
Philadelphia has a new fund to get Black, Latinx people and women into STEM
AL DIA News
AL DIA News