Cuba accuses a Miami-based artist of funding protests by Clandestinos, the Cuban "Anonymous"

When Cuban visual artist Ana Olema talks about politics, she is selective. Her latest video-protest, which she made in collaboration with other artists from Miami, where she lives, has ignited Cuban authorities to the point of pointing to her as a "puppet" in service of the United States and the "anti-Cuban mafia" in Florida.

That is how forceful - to mitigate the government's jargon about Olema Hernández - they were in a Cuban television report a few days ago, where they accused her of funding Clandestinos' acts — an anonymous protest movement that covers the statues of José Martí with pig's blood all over the island.

In the video made by the well-known activist, entitled "Castro Ciao" - a free version of the popular anti-fascist theme "Bella Ciao" - they appear dressed as the characters in the Spanish Netflix series "Money Heist" to support Clandestinos, some of whose members have been arrested and repressed by the Cuban government.

In fact, in the cited Cuban report, four detainees, supposedly Clandestinos members, are presented, pointing out that they had received money from the dissidents in Miami. Among them was Jorge Ernesto Pérez, who is blamed for having kept in touch with Hernández.

"To talk about politics is to take responsibility," the 33-year-old artist told El Nuevo Herald in response to attacks and insults from regime supporters both on and off the island.

"The people who disagree are Cubans who begin to take responsibility for their lives and their destiny, in this moment, the clash begins with a state begins that wants you to stay a child and never become an adult."

She also said that the Cuban government fears any demonstration because "they touch on sacred points where their repression is based."

In reference to the Torch March organized by the regime last January 28 in honor of revolutionary José Martí, Hernández added: "They can take people out to the streets because from terror anyone can govern."