The Cheech Marin Chicano Museum of Art has a timetable

Cheech Marin is a third-generation Mexican-American and one of the world's most important collectors of Chicano Art.

In a few months, this collection will go on permanent display at the Cheech Marin Center, inside the Riverside Museum of Art.

The project has been in the works since 2017, when city officials announced they would allocate $10.7 million to the project. A management agreement and bid for the construction company was approved late last week, so the project is estimated to be ready by Fall of 2021.

Despite the confinement and health crisis, Marin's project did not stopped during 2020.

The actor has been hosting public conversations aired on Zoom, speaking with artists and these creative people in the Chicano community to learn more about their art.

"We've also had [conversations with] photographers who documented the protests around the Chicano moratorium," said Riverside Museum Director Drew Oberjuerge.

The development of the Cheech Marin Center within the Riverside Museum of Art is expected to make Chicano art and culture accessible to all by being located in a location with a large Latino population and close to several universities. The actor has long said that his goal was to "bring Chicano art to the forefront of the art world," and he is getting closer and closer to achieving it.

The collection's more than 700 paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures will now have a permanent home in the former Riverside Public Library and the works will be open to all to visit.