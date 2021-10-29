Barcelona to host immersive Van Gogh exhibition in November

The Dome of the Las Arenas Shopping Center in Barcelona will be the setting for the immersive exhibition, The world of Van Gogh from Nov. 25. It's a journey through the artist's work through his eyes.

The exhibition creates a 360-degree sensory universe through a multimedia montage, offering three-dimensional perspective to the experience, as well as simulations of touch, smell, original music and first-person narration.

The soundtrack of the exhibition is 100% original and was created by the young composer Adrià Berenguer, who created the music with the aim of helping the viewer enter the world of Vincent Van Gogh.

Alejandra Soto, director of the exhibition, explained the pandemic "has served as a reflection to create something completely unique and truly special" with which they want to "open to the general public the figure of Van Gogh in a way never seen before."

The experience combines the latest technological advances with fun and educational spaces for all audiences. There will be a creative space aimed at children, where they can play and let their imagination fly through drawing and painting.

The space will have a 360-degree view, "truly recreating an entire world of Van Gogh" created by Nomad Art, a company committed to redefining the concept of immersive reality, introducing three-dimensionality, artificial intellect and the most daring simulations.

The exhibition can be visited from Nov. 25 to March 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day and tickets are already on sale for between 10 and 15 euros.