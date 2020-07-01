Remezcla’s dark work culture exposed

Cool. Hip. Young. Latinx. Brooklyn-based.

All are descriptors of Remezcla and its start up company. A place that on the exterior looked like any entry-level journalist’s dream job. On the inside however, the groundbreaking culture site for the Latinx community was a devastating workplace.

On Thursday, June 25, Jezebel released an in-depth story on the culture of and work environment at Remezcla, featuring multiple interviews with women that worked there, including the co-founders.

The deep dive also had comments from CEO Andrew Herrera.

The digital media platform was created as a hub for the underrepresented Latinx music scene in New York City, often ignored by mainstream media. Quickly, it gained traction as it was the first and possibly only of its kind to report on what so many New Yorkers looked for: representation in an overlooked community.

The man depicted behind the brilliant company is Andrew Herrera.

However, it fails to mention that his grass-roots company also had two women as building blocks of what would be a notorious organization. Claire Frisbie and Nuria Net are their names, and in the Jezebel article, both disclosed that they were frequently gas-lighted and endured constant scrutiny from Herrera.

They worked 12 hours a day, had no set salaries, while Herrera attended “networking” events like parties and dinners.

Net even mentioned not wanting to disclose her having a boyfriend to him for fear of being told she was too busy for a relationship.

In response to what Frisbie and Net referred to as being emotionally and physically and emotionally weak, he said that he took “responsibility for anyone, male or female, who did not receive a clear job description, a helpful response to their work, or good coaching.”

They were not the only ones who experienced a toxic and demanding work environment.

Twelve other women have come forward to tell a familiar story.

Overworked, Underpaid, and Fresh Out of College..

They were all in their 20s, fresh out of college, overworked, and underpaid.

But by the end of their time there, they were left questioning if they had chosen the right career path.

All the women who worked in these positions, and one whose offer was rescinded because she asked for more than what she was offered all had the same comment: That they still loved Remezcla and the work they produced there, but not for its leadership.

“I worked with some of the most talented people I've ever met,” said one former employee of her colleagues.