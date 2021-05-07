Advertisement

Willy Chirino and Gilberto Santa Rosa collab on a new song

Singer Willy Chirino announced the first single from his new album is a collaboration with Puerto Rican salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 05/07/2021
The salsa singer Willy Chirino  announced yesterday through his official Facebook account that the first song he will release from his new album will be in collaboration with another musical legend, "el caballero de la salsa," Gilberto Santa Rosa.

Chirino has not given many details about it, but the news has generated a lot of expectation on social media among many artists and fans of both singers. 

El primer sencillo de mi nuevo disco es una colaboración con GSR. El tema cae en todas las plataformas digitales y viene con video y tó!...Stay tuned!

Publicada por Willy Chirino en Jueves, 6 de mayo de 2021

This song is not the first collaboration between the artists, the two salseros shared the stage a few years ago at a Valentine's Day celebration in Miami, during the concert they performed in good company.

Both musicians are world renowned for their long trajectory in the salsa industry. Chirino is an icon of the Cuban exile community in Miami. His song "Nuestro día ya viene llegando" became a sort of anthem for Cubans, and last year he released his song, "Yo soy cubano" on social media, a collaboration with jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval.

Chirino has released more than 30 albums, including La Salsa y Yo, Chirinísimo, Subiendo, South Beach, Brillantes and Asere. Winner of the Latin Grammy Award for musical excellence in 1994, he received the Key to the City of Miami at the Cuban Diaspora Museum last week from Mayor Francis Suarez.

"Willy's music inspired me and an entire generation of Cuban immigrants who came here to find hope and a better future #CubaLibre," Suarez tweeted last Thursday after the key award ceremony.

For his part, Gilberto Santa Rosa has sold more than 3 million copies in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican is remembered for many of his iconic songs, such as "Que alguien me diga," "Lo grande que es perdonar" and "Señora Ley." 

It is clear that any song that includes these two greats of the salsa industry will be a guaranteed hit.

