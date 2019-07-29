Top 5 of Hispanic Artists that you should be listening to

1. Manuel García – Lunas de Cobre

While his album Abrazo de Hermanos, in collaboration with Pedro Aznar, wooed fans of the Canción Latinoamericana genre, the Chilean singer Manuel García gave his fans "Lunas de Cobre,” a song with gypsy airs that shows again the strength of his lyrics.

2. Kevin Johansen – Modern Love

Kevin Johansen has made a name for himself as one of the most important eclectic artists of the current Latin American scene. To understand his work, the indispensable album to listen to is Bi, released on June 18, 2012. It has two compilations that show both sides of the artist's cultural heritage. "Modern Love" is one of the key songs of this work.

The irremissible symptom that a Latino artist has reached U.S. territory is when he records a Spotify Single. Babasónicos has become the first Argentinean band to visit the studios of the streaming giant. And what better way to do it than doing a cover of the classic "Suburbia" of the Pet Shop Boys.

4. Fena Della Maggiora (feat. Fito Páez) – Pájaro Ciego

Fernando Della Maggiora is another key artist in Argentine musical history. After collaborating with all the big names in the industry during the 80s, "Fena" has re-published new material this year under the title El Río Vida, collaborating again with Fito Páez in this fantastic song.

5. Lucah – Mi Vida Eres Tú (Acústico)

Finally, there is always room for Latino romantic pop. One of the youngest groups of the genre is Lucah, made up of Carlos Alberto Colosio Núñez and Luis Fernando Huerta Pompa, a duet from Hermosillo (Sonora) who are considered as heirs of Mexican 2010’s pop icons such as Reik and Jesse & Joy.