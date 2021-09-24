Salsa legend Roberto Roena dies at 81

Roberto Roena, one of the pillars of salsa music, passed away last Thursday night in Puerto Rico as a result of a heart attack. The legacy of the Puerto Rican musician can be found in emblematic orchestras such as Cortijo y su Combo, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Fania All Stars, Puerto Rico All Stars and Apollo Sound.

"I must report without words that maestro Roberto Roena, great father of the Museo de la Salsa, has just passed away," the cultural entity wrote in its networks.

Carlos Molina, director of the Museo de la Salsa, told El País that shortly after 10:00 Thursday night, the iconic salsa dancer said he was feeling ill, to which his relatives soon responded by calling an ambulance to take him to a medical center. "The great dancer" suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital.

Que último año tan triste y tan para la salsa en el mundo... acaba de fallecer el maestro Roberto Roena



Le hago un pequeño homenaje con el "Guaguanco del adiós" versión en vivo en Colombia.



Gracias por tanta salsa maestro



Vuela alto pic.twitter.com/tpo8MNYhYi — Freddy Rodriguez (@cali_salsa_son) September 24, 2021

Roberto Roena began his musical career with Rafael Cortijo and the group Cortijo y su Combo as a dancer at the age of 16. After several months dancing with the orchestra, Roena joined the group as a bongocero, choreographer and member of the corps de ballet alongside the legendary Ismael Rivera and Sammy Ayala.

After six years with Cortijo, Roena joined Mario ORtiz's All Stars Band. He made the leap to the orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, along with former colleagues of Cortijo y su Combo, and years later formed a new group, Los Megatones.

Acaba de fallecer Roberto Roena.

Luto mundial en la salsa.



¡Gracias por tanto maestro! pic.twitter.com/NG5zkkyRRM — Ricardo Mendivil (@RicardoMendivil) September 24, 2021

His biggest and most important project musically was the creation of Apollo Sound, an orchestra composed of two trombones, two trumpets and two saxophones that fused salsa with rock and bossa nova.

In the tribute to Roena, many musicians were present and thanked the opportunity that the Puerto Rican gave them to make them part of his projects. The salsa world is in mourning and the salsa heaven is in celebration. Farewell maestro.