Ozuna brings empowerment and perreo for Christmas

The famous Puerto Rican reggaetonero Ozuna, stage name of Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, uploaded a new music video to YouTube over the weekend that has easily hit 5 million views in a couple of days, and is on its way to becoming one of the season's biggest hits.

Playing with the Christmas concept of reward or punishment depending on how one has behaved during the year, Ozuna is modern-day Santa Claus, giving his followers a song with sensual lyrics of empowerment and perreo, in which he invited women to be even more mala. In the video, there are several women — waitresses and models — who rebel against men who do not treat them as they deserve.

In the video clip of "Mala," between blessings and self-defense, there is also a cast of dancers in masks.

There are also tributes to women-only parties and a call to leave toxic men.

The theme also works as a festive gift, as can be seen in the comments on the video.

After years of international collaborations, the song works with tones of Puerto Rican reggae and Latin trap that represent a return to the style of Ozuna's origins that made him succeed with songs like "Si tu marido no te quiere" or "Falsas mentiras."

The well-known singer-songwriter, signed to Golden Family Records and with guest performances in films such as Qué Leones, began his musical career at a very young age in 2012. He soon triumphed in the world of reggaeton and has since collaborated with artists like Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, De La Ghetto and Arcángel.

Some of his most famous songs are "Vaina Loca" and the collaboration with Rosalía in "Yo x TI, Tu x Mi." "Mala" is his latest hit, which has been slowly but surely developed into this season's hit song, an alliance with pop feminism, and a breakthrough for those eager to return to the dance floor.