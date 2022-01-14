Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso to perform at Coachella

Two artists of Latin America's most popular up-and-coming artists, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, confirmed their upcoming performances in the iconic Coachella music festival. The festival returns after two years thanks to the pandemic and announced the lineup for the concerts that will take place between April 15 and 24 in Indio, California.

In this edition, Coachella has included important names of the Latin American urban scene. The young rapper from Rosario, Nicole, will perform on April 16 and April 23, her name appears alongside artists such as Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Kanye West, among others.

Nicole has had a year of accumulating successes and awards, and her world tour is proving to be well received by the public.

On the other hand, her compatriot Peluso, has already been confirmed to perform on the festival's website on April 17 and 24, and will share the stage with the likes of Fatboy Slim and Doja Cat. Peluso has made her way in the urban scene carrying the flag of female power to the new generations.

In addition, this year, Nicole and Peluso will be accompanied by many Latin artists who are making their way to bigger stages on the international scene. Among the names confirmed in the festival's line up are Anitta, Princess Nokia, Grupo Firme, Jessie Reyez, Karol G, Natanael Cano, among others.

Coachella will be streamed through its YouTube channel and each date will be repeated on weekends.