Myke Towers and the new life of Puerto Rican trap music

In the space of a week, Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, one of the most prominent urban artists of the new wave, has made two major moves to snatch the Latin trap baton. A collaboration with Sebastian Yatra and the album Like Mike prove that he is on the crest of the wave - on a throne of Caribbean sounds and autotune.

Like Mike is an album based on a lot of flow from his vocalist and catchy bases that has all the elements of the original trap — did you say fame? do you know triumph? — changing the pessimism for dance floor beats and melodies that transport to Puerto Rico instead of Atlanta.

This is his third studio album written during the pandemic and released by Warner Records: " these are 23 songs for the street and for hip hop lovers".

The cover is a photograph in front of his childhood home, photographed by Jonathan Mannion and turned into a metaphor for artistic ascent.

The Latin trap label comes to signify that, without being absorbed by global reggaeton, he leaves behind the wake of the most "emo" idols of urban music towards new icons that truly rejoice in the attitude of the one who goes out to win.

One example of the album's celebration of triumph is the tribute to Michael Jordan in the form of 23 tracks, the world of basketball courts and a dialectic that "embodies a rapper's rags-to-riches narrative."

"This album, for me, like all my other works, is very personal. I wanted to go back to my artistic roots with more trap flow, more street, where I come from and with the influences of my idols," said Towers.

Alliances

The album features only four collaborations, all of them with Puerto Rican urban artists such as Sahir, Jon Z, Miky Woodz and Ñengo Flow.

However, on Sunday he released a resounding collaboration with another of the undisputed leaders of Latin music, Sebastián Yatra, in a video directed by Daniel Duran recorded in Miami.

"Pareja del Año" is a hybrid style track that shows the camaraderie between both artists between pop guitars and urban arrangements.

Myke said that "'Pareja Del Año' is the first time I've worked with Sebastian. In our new collaboration we managed to unite the duo of the century. The song combines the best of two worlds. It's a classic. It's what music is all about."