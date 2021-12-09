Musicopia: a Philadelphia nonprofit’s musical gift-giving effort

Musicopia has been altering the landscape of music education in Philadelphia since the 47-year-plus operation was conceived.

Each year, the nonprofit offers musical enrichment to thousands of children in and around the Philadelphia region. Musicopia achieves this through its music program.

The nonprofit assists Pre-k through 12th grade students interested in music.

The programs are geared towards schools and other community groups that benefit from musical education. Programs include drumlines and a string orchestra.

The programs of Musicopia also represent a variety of musical styles such as classical, jazz, Latin, African, Brazilian, Middle Eastern, opera, hip hop, rock, pop and more.

Musicopia aims to reach students who are “underserved and cut off from the region’s rich cultural life.”

The nonprofit seeks to revitalize school music programs, especially taking into account how music education has been defunded in some areas and institutions.

Musicopia is currently operating out of a warehouse in Spring Garden, and had once delivered instruments directly to schools, but the model changed post-pandemic.

It's in this warehouse that Musicopia offers instruments to music teachers and administrators by appointment.

The influence of Musicopia is heard throughout the Philadelphia region, as seen through the children who receive the instruments of musicians who have passed them down.

This past Giving Tuesday, Musicopia was out and about donating instruments as their act of service.

It has been estimated that Musicopia has donated $1 million dollars worth of musical equipment within the past 10 years.

Musicopia accepts donations. Those currently in possession of an unwanted instrument may donate their instrument(s) or equipment to Musicopia.

If a broken instrument is donated, Musicopia will repair the item if possible before redistribution.