The magical wishes of Melii, the artist who has a soundtrack to Beyoncé's IVY PARK

A publicity campaign with Beyoncé is one of the best things that can happen to your song. However, you have to be in the right place at the right time for the wish to come true.

"Icey" is the Melii song that years later has become the soundtrack to Ivy Park, Queen B's ad campaign with Adidas. The beat bursts with the powerful images and shots of the campaign, the flesh color dissolves between wiggles and the empowered bodies conquer the screen.

The original song has that touch of furious rap, heir of the dirtiest trap, a mix between perreo and egotistical speech. An invitation to dance and wild competition, an ode to his will.

Melii is a Harlem rapper with Dominican roots who premiered in 2018 the bilingual album La Envidia Mala and appeared on Meek Mill's Championships album. She identifies herself as a poet and some of her songs also border on R&B.

She is a clear exponent of a whole generation of female rappers with no qualms, similar to Azealia Banks, wilder than ever.

She is of Dominican origins and that is something that emerges in the Afro-American and Afro-Latin mix of her music: "I grew up in the Harlem projects, where many cultures merged. It's a world of its own. I want to use my music to balance both sides of my heritage without disrespecting either culture and serve as a role model for girls who don't really feel they have a place on either side."

Three Wishes

If the song was good, wait until you hear about its trajectory:

Long before releasing her second album, Phases, the 20-year-old rapper experienced her Spanish version of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" going viral. The right time and the right song, it solidified her rise while projecting her discography. It achieved over 2 million views on YouTube and over 11 million on Spotify.

It almost seemed like she had found a lamp with a magic jinn inside when Rihanna used her aggressive song to preview beauty products on Instagram. That launched thousands of followers and increased attention when she finally released the second album. Then Kylie Jenner also did the same with her cosmetics line.

Now the song reaches a definitive level of stardom among the Alpine collection presented by Adidas and Beyoncé, thus linking her again to that urban style she championed from the start.

"I'm speechless. This is very motivating, she let my record play," Melii recounted in an exclusive to Forbes.

She also shares in the interview four pieces of advice for artists that seem to have worked so well for her: stop paying attention to the details of all deals and contracts, stay true to your own sound and fans, always look for new ways to reinvent yourself and never forget to have a good time.

Sounds like a great recipe for summoning the djinn from the lamp.