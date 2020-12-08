The hype around Shakira in ‘GIRL LIKE ME’ is real

The Black Eyed Peas dropped a new video on Dec. 4 for the song “GIRL LIKE ME” featuring Colombian megastar Shakira off their most recent album, Translation. The group’s new album, released on June 19, 2020, has heavy Spanish influence, and the song is the fourth single to get a music video.

The others to get the same treatment were “Ritmo” featuring J Balvin, “Mamacita” with Ozuna, and “Feel The Beat” alongside Maluma.

But unlike the previous videos, Shakira has launched the production for “GIRL LIKE ME” into the stratosphere.

From the outset of the video, it is clear that all eyes are on the Colombian. In her 80s-inspired workout video outfit, she serves a choreographic energy we didn’t know needed to be brought back.

The cycle of nostalgia for the era is complete with a moonwalk.

Not long after the video drop, there was a viral TikTok challenge with millions trying to recreate her dance moves. In a different scene, she glides through on a skateboard, and naturally, many are now looking for skateboards to swiftly ride on just like her.

“So they tell me that you’re looking for a girl like me...” My sister is a big fan of you @shakira as you can seeMuch love from #girllikeme #GirlLikeMeChallenge @bep pic.twitter.com/HI2O1rLjiQ — Marina Flori (@marinaki_15) December 6, 2020

The song’s lyrics also pay tribute to Latinas, albeit in a pretty cliché way.

“I want a girl like Shakira, esa Latina esta rica,” sings will.i.am.

Despite the explosion of other Latino music stars in 2020, it has also been another big year for Shakira that started with her performance at the Super Bowl alongside Jennifer López. Fans also took to TikTok to recreate some of the moves from the show afterwards.

She was also part of the Global Citizen festival, which was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Shakira performed alongside Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Christine and the Queens, as well as Justin Bieber.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — the festival’s full name — was a benefit concert to raise money for marginalized communities disproportionately affected by the global pandemic.

Now, thanks to her influence, “GIRL LIKE ME” is already topping trending charts on YouTube. On the day the video dropped, it was YouTube’s number one trending video and currently has more than 30 million views and counting.

Even though it’s been a big year, it was supposed to be bigger, as Shakira was supposed to release an album, but it was pushed back because of the state of the world right now, and is expected to be released in 2021.

In any case, we know this won’t be the last we see of the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.