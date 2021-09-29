Advertisement

Helado Negro promotes upcoming album with new single, “La Naranja”

The new album, Far In, releases on Oct. 22, 2021. “La Naranja” is the album’s third single.

by nigelt
 09/29/2021 - 17:06
in
By Andrew Kolba
September 29, 2021

“La Naranja” is a pop tune incorporating violin, gleeful yet thoughtful vocals, synths, and a bassline from multi-instrumentalist L’Rain.

Helado Negro, whose real name is Roberto Carlos Lange, is a musician who was born to immigrant parents in South Florida. He will be releasing his newest album, Far In, on Oct. 22.

“La Naranja” is the third single from Far In, following “Outside the Outside” and “Gemini and Leo.”

While Lange is currently ramping up towards the album’s release, and hopefully embracing the notion of a bright future, “La Naranja” is all about the end. 

“La Naranja” is about facing anxieties,” said Helado Negro, “talking about the end, allows us to begin knowing how to deal with the end.”

In other words, the song is about surviving the end times instead of perishing.

A music video for the song, directed by Andrew Anderson and Helado Negro, was also released alongside the single.

Along the lines of the “Outside the Outside” music video — which showcases Lange family house parties in South Florida circa the 1980s, which were held to build community — “La Naranja” tells a story.

“La Naranja” is a video that depicts the simple, natural enjoyments of the Earth, such as oranges picked off a tree, and how these resources are plentiful, yet limited.

Helado Negro is seen peeling and eating oranges, pouring orange juice into a glass ceaselessly, as if the pitcher will never empty.

"This song is about the world and thinking about how we can save it. How long will we have these abundant natural things?” Helado Negro pondered. 

"Growing up in Florida, these oranges were everywhere and it was easy for us to not care about the ones that were wasted on the ground. Now we see the end of a lot of things," he continued.

Far In will be Lange’s seventh full-length album. Many of the songs were written during lockdown, and other events of the past year.

Far In will be available on Oct. 22, 2021 off 4AD Records. This will be Helado Negro’s first album released on the label.

