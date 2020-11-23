"Kid Quick" expands the DC universe with non-binary superheroes

Of all the superheroes in the DC Universe, it is without a doubt that The Flash, created in 1939, shares the most time and space with his family. So it's not surprising that, among the usual changes between multiverses that cause different events and crossovers, there is a new incarnation of "Kid Quick," a non-binary superhero.

Many are the relatives of Barry Allen and Wally West, who have worn the mantle of the scarlet runner for years, and like them have shared the strength and speed of the Speed Force to bring justice to the DC Universe. Among them is Barry's grandson, Bart Allen, or his wife, Iris West.

But it's Kid Quick who, of all the speedmasters, plays with the current representative of politics — a race where rival publisher Marvel has all kinds of advantages. He is thus a strong addition to the queer characters that use the pronouns "they/them" such as Snowflake and Safespace.

Their first appearance as a preview will be in the Christmas special "DC's Very Merry Multiverse," a festive anthology, but will truly claim their role in the next event, Future State: Justice League. Comic book publishers usually have a big annual event that affects most lines and collections, and generates special releases and mini-series of a few heroes known as tie-ins. Future State is DC's big event for 2021 after Dark Nights: Death Metal, which has shaken up its heroes this year with a Batgod Batman.

After the event, which will serve as a presentation of their powers and characters, the editors have already declared that they intend to have Kid Quick continue in the Teen Justice team of Earth-11 — one of the main multiverses of DC. Editor-in-chief Marie Javins said: "The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters, and DC Future State definitely contributes to this legacy.”

The creators, Ivan Cohen and Eleonara Carlini, also confessed their emotions during the creation process.

"A Titans-type team always has a super-fast member, but there are so many Flash characters in the DC Multiverse, we knew anyone we added to that category had to be really different from the rest: not just Wally West with curves. I suggested that Kid Quick could be Earth-11’s first genderfluid character, and once editors saw Eleonora Carlini’s terrific take on the character design, there was suddenly a lot of interest in them for stories beyond the Merry Multiverse Special in December,” they said.

Superhero fans know this is actually a highly-alterable fictional universe, always on the lookout for resurrections and erasures of timelines and multiverses at the discretion of sales. That's why we should wait to see the success of Future State before corroborating the direction they finally decide for the character.