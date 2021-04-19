Advertisement

Four books by Honduran authors you should have on your radar

Pulse, Roy G. Guzmán; 13 colores de resistencia hondureña, Melissa Cardoza, y Wild Tonges Can't Be Tamed, comp.Saraciea Fennell. 

Pulse, by Roy G. Guzmán; 13 colores de resistencia hondureña, by Melissa Cardoza, and Wild Tonges Can't Be Tamed, by Saraciea Fennell. 

Four books by Honduran authors you should have on your radar

From the coup d'état in Honduras in 2009 to the Pulse shooting, Honduran literature is as wide and rich as the universe of its authors. 

by beatriceg
 04/19/2021 - 05:10
in
Pulse, Roy G. Guzmán; 13 colores de resistencia hondureña, Melissa Cardoza, y Wild Tonges Can't Be Tamed, comp.Saraciea Fennell. 
Pulse, Roy G. Guzmán; 13 colores de resistencia hondureña, Melissa Cardoza, y Wild Tonges Can't Be Tamed, comp.Saraciea Fennell. 

By Beatriz García
April 19, 2021
Pulse/Pulso: In Remembrance of Orlando 

Roy G. Guzmán

Published in 2018, Guzmán wrote Pulse/Pulse in the days and weeks following the Pulse club shooting in June 2016. A story that spreads and branches out like an olive branch to tell us about resistance to the toxic culture of gun violence that murders queer and trans people of color. 

Roy Guzmán is a Honduran gender non-binary poet, educator, and activist living in Minneapolis, where he is pursuing a PhD in Cultural Studies at the University of Minnesota. 

A recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship, a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship, and a Scribe for Human Rights Fellowship, Guzmán is also the author of the poetry collection Catrachos (2020).

13 colores de la resistencia hondureña

Melissa Cardoza 

Published in 2016, the book tells 13 stories of women in the Honduran resistance following the 28 July 2009 coup d'état against President Manuel Zelaya. 

The high-profile helicopter kidnapping, which was also the first coup d'état of the 21st century in Central America, provoked a huge reaction in the country and thousands of people took to the streets. 

Melissa Cardona describes this period as the times when "demonstrations were poetry in the streets" in a moving book in bilingual format translated by Matt Ginsberg-Jaeckle.

Cardona is a journalist and Afro-indigenous human rights activist who has also written children's books, such as Tengo una tía que no es monjita (2004) -illustrated by Margarita Sada.

33 revoluciones para Rodríguez

Fabricio Estrada

Winner of the Premio Nacional de Poesía Los Confines, one of the most prestigious literary awards in Honduras, 33 revoluciones para Rodríguez is a strange collection of poems written in homage to Sixto Rodríguez, the Mexican composer and artist who wrote Sugar Man and became a legend in South Africa while living in Detroit. 

Estrada is one of the most outstanding voices in Honduran poetry, noted for his use of orality and the vivid images he draws with words, as well as his rebelliousness towards the canon and his experimentation.

His works also include Sextos de lluvia (1998), Solares (2004), Poesía: papel de oficio (2005), Imposible un ángel (2005), Poemas de Onda Corta (2009), Houdini vuelve a casa (2015), Blake muere en París a causa de un paparazzo (2018), Osos que regresan a la radioactiva soledad de Chernóbil (2019), and La era Pre Schumann (2021). Estrada has organised the cultural group Fábrica de Escándalos in Tegucigalpa.

Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed

Compiled by Saraciea J. Fennell

Edited by The Bronx Is Reading founder Saraciea Fennell and featuring a cast of Latino contributors, Wild Tongues Can't Be Tamed is an indomitable rarity in the YA book market.

It features writers from the Latino diaspora challenging myths and stereotypes about the community - from migration to sexuality, music to language. 

Participating authors include Elizabeth Acevedo, Cristina Arreola, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Naima Coster, Natasha Díaz, Kahlil Haywood, Zakiya Jamal, Janel Martínez, Jasminne Méndez, Meg Medina, Mark Oshiro, Julian Randall, Lilliam Rivera and Ibi Zoboi.

Although we will have to wait until this autumn to see Fennell's anthology published in bookstores, the book is already on pre-sale. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
honduran literature
Latino Literature
honduras

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Literature

Gabriela Mistral. Photo: La Tercera.
Gabriela Mistral, the first Latin American Nobel Prize winner
"Chavela Vargas: between García Lorca and Pedro Páramo". File photo. 
Chavela Vargas is in a new book by journalist María Cortina
Photo: Texas State University.
It's 50 years since '... And the Earth Did Not Devour Him,' a bible of Chicano fiction
Photo: Home.
'Home,' a migrant hero's journey across the border
AL DIA News
AL DIA News