From Latinxs to Latinxs: The Venezuelan who enchanted Philly radio waves in Spanish

This December will be two years since Arianne Bracho’s family landed in the U.S.

Arianne was born and raised in Venezuela; she did theatre, recorded social documentaries on Venezuela’s main issues and diversity and helped founding many community radios in her country. But when the Chavist government’s violence put her little son's life at risk, the family decided it was time to move.

“It was persecution. I worked for the Government and, since there were telephone tapping, they fired me and began to threaten us. Then my son was shot at his leg and we had 'enough',” she says.

Philadelphia welcomed them with open arms. In fact, eight months after starting to produce “Madre Tierra” – the community radio program she founded in Venezuela and now shares with Peruvian Carmen Marcet – she has been honored with the Channel prize for her innovation.

“Madre Tierra is a program for every woman. We want to promote their talent and projects, advocate feminism and justice. But, above all, we defend Hispanic women, especially since I don't speak Engish and I have been able to do stuff in Spanish from the U.S.”, tells Arianne.

She states that this CAMMY Award means a “commitment” with the Hispano community and women, but It is also a commitment to go on producing “Spanish content” in Philly.

“The Latino community is very active. However, since we are migrants, we are focused on working and making a life and forget the possibility of growing in other areas,” she resumes.

Madre Tierra Radio broadcasts every Friday from 17h to 18h at WPPM. Through its interviews and producers from countries such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Peru or Ecuador, it reflects the great diversity of accents and the complexity of Latino culture.