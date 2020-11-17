Advertisement

LA Times proves its sexism once again

The LA Times has come under fire multiple times this year, this time, for unequal pay.Photo: AP

The LA Times has come under fire multiple times this year, this time, for unequal pay. Photo: AP

LA Times proves its sexism once again

In a thread of tweets, an LA Times employee exposed how she was valued less than her male colleagues for the same work, in a message from management.

by maritzaz
 11/17/2020 - 17:59
in
The LA Times has come under fire multiple times this year, this time, for unequal pay.Photo: AP
The LA Times has come under fire multiple times this year, this time, for unequal pay.Photo: AP

By Maritza Zuluaga
November 17, 2020

After much scrutiny from former employees at the LA Times, another bomb has dropped on the newspaper via social media, this time, about the gender pay gap. 

Patricia Escarcera is an LA Times food critic who recently came forward about being paid less than her white male colleagues. On Nov. 15, Escarcega took to Twitter with a thread explaining the unethical discrimination she’s experienced at one of the most well known newspapers in the United States.

 

Earlier in the year, Escarcega had filed a pay discrimination complaint through the Los Angeles Times Guild — the union that represents journalists at the paper. The complaint she filed was not part of a class-action lawsuit recently settled. The suit pertained to 240 Black, Latino, and women journalists who complained about their lower paygrade compared to their white male peers. 

In Escaraga’s thread, she explained that over summer, she got a response where management said they were going to address the issue at hand. However, after almost six months, on Nov. 15, she received an email that did not deliver the same message as the one over the summer. 

The thread explains, that without her knowing, “the company classified me as a junior critic upon hire, even though I was told repeatedly by managers that I was equal to my co-critic, and I have always been expected to do the same work, and held to the same expectations and standards.” The LA Times also advertised the two as co-critics.

She went on to address the systemic bias and discrimination that exists in the workplace. Despite the last seven months of unrest and asking for justice from government as well as corporations, the LA Times still undervalued a Latinx woman.

Escarcega’s case is only the most recent at a paper that has a racist and sexist past that continues to surface. Though a tough pill to swallow, especially as a latinx woman, the brave efforts of so many like Escarcega to tell their story to the world, gives hope to so many in the field that one day we will all reach what so many of us have fought for: equality.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
LATimes
Pay Discrimination

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Culture

As coronavirus spikes, Philadelphia tightens regulationsPhoto: Phila.Gov
The New COVID-19 Restrictions Set Take Effect in Philadelphia
Apologies were finally issued by the city for its role in the MOVE Bombing of 1985.Row houses in Philadelphia burn after policed dropped a bomb on the Move house in May 1985. Photograph: AP
Thirty-five years after MOVE bombing, Philadelphia City Council apologizes
1924 - The First Macy’s ParadeAlthough held on Thanksgiving Day, the very first Macy’s parade on November 27, 1924 was advertised as a “Christmas Parade” with the arrival of Santa Claus signaling the official start of the holiday shopping season. The original parade, promoted in full-page advertisements as a “marathon of mirth,” included live animals from the Central Park Zoo. In 1927, the live animals were replaced by giant balloon animals. 
Black Friday’s History Comes Straight From Philly
The Octavius Catto scholarship will be available to students in Spring 2021. Photo: CCP
Philadelphia, CCP partner for a scholarship to make tuition free
AL DIA News
AL DIA News