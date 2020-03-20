Where can you get tested for COVID-19 in Philadelphia?

In response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region (at least 191 in Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey according to the latest stats), the many health systems in the city and surrounding areas have sprouted 20 testing sites.

Before knowing where they all are, it must be said that even with those locations, not everyone can be tested due to a shortage of testing kits provided by the federal government.

Those who display the marquee symptoms of COVID-19 — a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath — should first, contact their primary care physician for a telephone consultation. If after the consultation, the doctor recommends a COVID-19 test, only then, should the person contact one of the health systems to schedule a test at one of the testing locations.

Some just need the doctor’s referral, but others require further screening before a test can be administered.

Any other questions can be directed to the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-7112.

The locations of testing centers in the city and surrounding counties are as follows.

DISCLAIMER: Exact locations and times are included when possible — click links for locations or potential ones. Some locations for testing are held on parts of big campuses or at certain spots in a big health network. If not provided when scheduling the COVID-19 test, be sure to ask for the exact address or location.

The City of Philadelphia

LOCATIONS:

Citizens Bank Park- 2-6pm every day

A doctor’s note is not needed, but testing is limited to:

People over 50 years old who are displaying symptoms (see above)

Certain healthcare workers that are displaying symptoms

Hospital staff and doctors with direct patient contact

Nursing home staff with direct contact

EMS workers (emergency medical services)

Home healthcare staff with direct contact

Penn Medicine

LOCATION(S):

West Philadelphia - 41st and Market streets (drive-thru)

Radnor (drive-thru)

A doctor’s note is required before getting tested at either location. More information is available here.

Jefferson Health System

LOCATION(S): all locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Center City, Philadelphia - 10th and Sansom streets (walk or drive-thru)

Northeast Philadelphia (walk or drive-thru)

Abington (walk or drive-thru)

New Jersey (walk or drive-thru)

A referral is required from a Jefferson doctor before any COVID-19 test is scheduled at any location. The health system is pushing potential patients to its JeffConnect platform for telephone or virtual health screenings. More information is available here.

Temple Health

LOCATION(S): all locations are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Temple University Hospital Main Campus (North Philadelphia)

Jeanes Hospital (Northeast Philadelphia)

Episcopal Hospital (Kensington)

A doctor’s note is required before a COVID-19 test. More information is available here.

Main Line Health

LOCATION(S):

Radnor

Newtown Square

A doctor’s note is required before a COVID-19 test. More information is available here.

Trinity Health

LOCATION:

Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby, PA) (drive-thru)

A doctor’s note is required before a COVID-19 test and the patient must be part of the healthcare network. More information can be found here.

Future Locations

Montgomery County, PA (March 21)

LOCATION: opens 10 a.m. (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY) closes at 6 p.m.

Temple University, Ambler Campus (drive-thru)

Potential patients should register to be tested here (opens at 8 p.m. on March 20). Those with no Internet access should call 610-631-3000 to register over the phone starting at 8 a.m. on March 21. Only people meeting the following criteria will be tested:

Fever at or above 100.4 degrees and coughing or shortness of breath

Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees and age 65 and above

First responder with concern of first-hand exposure to COVID-19

Healthcare workers able to prove direct contact with no offer of testing through their workplace and concern of exposure to patients with suspected COVID-19 or respiratory illness.

More information is available here.

Camden County, NJ (as early as March 23)

LOCATION:

Camden County Community College (Blackwood, NJ) (drive-thru)

The county is still waiting on testing kits from the federal government to begin testing. A doctor’s note will be required to get a COVID-19 test. More information is available here.