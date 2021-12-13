New music therapy initiative targets Philly-area hospital workers under duress

A $500,000 initiative was recently put into motion through a partnership between The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA).

Originally announced in June, the $500K initiative is being put towards a music therapy effort intended to assist stressed hospital workers in the Philadelphia area.

Five hospitals and health systems in Pennsylvania — two within the Philly-area, two in Montgomery County — will be utilizing the offered music programs.

These hospitals will be entering the first stage of the initiative and will receive grants of $25,000 to facilitate the construction of music therapy programs.

HAP worked alongside the PA Music Therapy Task Force to choose the grant recipients. Hospitals and health systems will be added during the programs second and third phases.

Hospital employees who have and continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic are being taken into account with the initiative.

“Healthcare workers throughout the commonwealth have selflessly and tirelessly cared for patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, often at the expense of their own physical and mental health,” said Andy Carter, CEO of HAP.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is the only non-Philly or Montco health system participating in the initiative.

The four Philadelphia region hospitals, health care systems enrolled in the initiative are:

Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus (North Philadelphia)

Pottstown Hospital (western Montgomery County)

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery (East Norriton)

Multiple Jefferson Health campuses

The statewide program will support the well-being of hospital employees through the music therapy programs.

Music therapy is a proven reducer of stress; an evidence-based treatment incorporating music for individual clinical treatment.

The form of therapy may be implemented through the listening or playing of music, writing music, or a combination of imagery and music intended to evoke emotional responses.

Benefits of music therapy may include lower blood pressure, a better sense of control, relaxing of muscle tension, reduced heart rate, and better resilience.

Karl Blischke, executive director of PCA, called the initiative an “inspiring illustration of the creative sector’s ability to broadly deliver relevant and innovative solutions across the commonwealth.”