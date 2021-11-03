Colombia and other countries that require mandatory vaccination cards

Colombian President Iván Duque, together with the Health Minister Fernando Ruíz, announced that as of November 16th, vaccination cards will be mandatory for entry to mass events and establishments such as bars and restaurants in the country.

This new measure contemplates that the document evidencing, at least, the beginning of the vaccination scheme must be presented as a requirement for entry to face-to-face events of public or private nature involving massive attendance, as well as bars, gastrobars, cinemas, discos, dance places, concerts, casinos, bingos and leisure activities, as well as sports venues, churches, amusement and theme parks, museums, and fairs.

"We have been talking at the Health Ministry for more than a month on the subject. We have consulted with the Vaccine Advisory Committee and the fundamental approach is to reduce the risk, to the extent that we already have a high proportion of vaccinated population, but as there is an unvaccinated population, it ends up affecting and increasing the risk of contagion", said the Minister of Health in a press conference.

For people over 18 years of age, the measure will be in force as from November 16th, and for those over 11 years of age as from November 30th of this year.

Finally, the president reiterated the importance of continuing to implement biosecurity measures and complying with the protocols established to contain the virus.

Listo el decreto que exige el carné de vacunación contra el covid-19 en Colombia.



A partir del 16 de noviembre regirá la medida en el país. pic.twitter.com/pIWjEHgmUI — Jair Orozco (@JairOrozcoQ) November 4, 2021

Countries with mandatory vaccination card

Like Colombia, more and more countries are beginning to require vaccination certificates to enter public places such as bars, restaurants and concerts.

Several countries in Europe have already started to legally impose vaccination certificates.

Austria: entry to restaurants, theaters, hotels, sports facilities and grooming facilities requires proof of vaccination, a negative test or a COVID-19 recovery certificate.

Denmark: requires a "Coronapass" for all indoor dining and cultural venues which has the same requirements as the EUDCC. The Coronapass is available on paper or can be downloaded via an app.

France: president Emmanuel Macron ordered by decree that visitors to all indoor catering premises with a capacity of more than 50 people are required to show a vaccination pass.

Italy: since August 6th, Italy began requiring a "green pass" against Covid-19 to visit the interior of all hospitality establishments. The green pass proves that the holder has received at least one dose of the vaccine, has recovered from the virus or has tested negative within the previous 48 hours.

In the United Arab Emirates, specifically in Abu Dhabi, to go to a supermarket, eat in a restaurant or go to the beach people must prove that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or present a recent negative PCR test.

Other European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Slovenia and Portugal also have Covid-19 restrictions for entering public places.

In the United States

As of August 3rd, New York is the first state in the country where only people vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed to enter bars, restaurants, gyms or performance venues.

"People are going to get a very clear message: if you want to participate fully in our society, you have to get vaccinated," said Mayor Bill De Blasio at a press conference in August.