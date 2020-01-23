Advertisement

AL DÍA Top Doctors 2020: Snapshots from a night of empowering the next generation of Hispanic doctors

Four Philadelphia-area doctors took home honors out of a field of more than 60 nominees.

by nigelt
 01/23/2020 - 15:29
By Nigel Thompson
January 23, 2020

On Jan. 22, AL DÍA held its second annual Top Doctors awards ceremony, celebrating the achievements of Hispanic doctors across the city of Philadelphia. 

The four doctors honored were: Dr. Christian Bermudez, Director of Thoracic Transplantation and Surgical Director of Lung Transplantation and ECMO at the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Natalia Ortiz-Torrent, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine; Dr. Carmen Guerra, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; and Dr. Victor Navarro, Gastroenterologist in the Einstein Health Network.

All were chosen by a board of directors from a field of more than 60 nominees.

In addition to celebrating their achievements, all four doctors had a message of hope and perseverance for the next generation of Hispanic doctors, some of whom were in attendance to watch their mentors be honored. 

More than 80 people were in attendance, including the families and friends of the honorees and some nominees.

The event was held in the Lincoln Memorial Room at the Union League of Philadelphia.


