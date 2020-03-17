4 Ways to Stay Calm in Difficult Times

In times of crisis, fear is inevitable, especially now that COVID-19 has invaded the world of social media. To avoid sinking further into hysteria, you have to be aware of taking care of your mental health.

It’s even more so now that most of the country has been quarantined. For many, this means working from home and having to adapt to a new routine. But still, you have to take into account others who may also be in danger: your family, friends and neighbors.

The CDC has provided a list of recommendations for maintaining peace of mind during this crisis:

1. Avoid consuming information excessively

Not everything we see in the media is trustworthy. It is advisable to limit the consumption of news, this includes: listening to radio broadcasts, watching news on television or reading it on social networks. The more information that is consumed, the more likely stress is to increase.

2. Taking care of the body also helps the mind

Breathing, stretching and meditation are some of the recommendations to stay calm. These days, it is easy to find exercise videos that can be followed from the comfort of your home. It is also recommended to create a routine with a healthy diet.

3. Make time for yourself

Picking up a hobby, reading a new book, watching a new series on Netflix, or creating videos on Tik Tok are some of the ways that help distract from what can be stressful. Doing enjoyable activities helps fuel mental health.

4. Stay in contact with others

We live in a society that handles most interactions virtually. So to stay safe in a crisis, you don't have to isolate yourself completely. There are ways to stay in touch like a video call, or as they did in Italy: from balcony to balcony.