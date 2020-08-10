Fright Night is creeping up on us, but will it be canceled?

There are three months left before Halloween, but most of the festivities have already been canceled or altered because of what’s actually hiding in our closets. You know, the pandemic that everyone forgot about because temperatures hit 90 degrees.

This will be yet another blow to the economy. Maybe not as significant, but what could happen is a drop in orders for trick-or-treat candy, and halloween costumes.

Theme parks will also lose revenue, as they will experience a loss of big crowds.

Last year, expenses around Halloween in the U.S. was estimated at $8.8 billion, the third-highest amount in the 15-year history of the National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

Americans were expected to spend $3.2 billion on costumes, another $2.6 billion on candy, $2.7 billion on decorations, and finally $390 million on greeting cards. (Okay, who uses greetings cards anymore though?)

But with social distancing still in place, and hand sanitizer running through our pockets, we can all kiss the door-to-door knocking goodbye this year.

The Hershey’s chocolate corporation says Halloween represents 10% of the company’s annual sales.

Hershey Vice President, Melissa Poole, told investors of the company’s change in marketing strategy.

“If trick-or-treat tends to be a little lower than expectation, clearly, we will focus even more on the 'treat for me' and the candy bowl,” she said.

Spirit Halloween, the favorite costume store that pops up as the Fall leaves start to decorcate the streets also recognized the challenge of the upcoming season.

“It's been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive,” it said.

But after all that heart-breaking news about a beloved holiday, there is the upside:

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year. I know at this point, everyone working from home feels like everyday is Saturday, but drink responsibly (at home or in a small group of no more than 10... and wear a costume.