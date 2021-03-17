'Yes Day': A film that says "yes" to everything a child asks

If you are a parent, you may have discovered that "no" was the new "yes" by yelling it 50 times an hour. It's complicated to manage children's impulses, even more so to warn them of harmful behaviors or teach them the concept of responsibility.

Tired? Jennifer Garner may have the solution in the film Yes Day.

The actress and producer never imagined that reading her children Seraphina and Sam the children's book Yes Day! by well-known author Amy Krouse would lead to a major tradition and a Netflix comedy decades later.

Amy Krouse was an author of adult books and several children's masterpieces, as well as a contributor to radio and independent film. The fictional story is about a boy who celebrates Yes Day, which might seem dangerous but ends up becoming a lesson about consequences.

Actress Jennifer Garner turned the fictional story into real lore when she discovered that it gave the children a sense of autonomy with which to learn the nuances of responsibility and also freed the mother from her institutional role as tyrant. The only rules are that no one can be harmed and no agendas can be set for the future.

Tom Lichtenheld has scripted all this in a film for Netflix in the key of family comedy that bets on diversity and fleeing from stereotypes. The protagonist's husband is Venezuelan and they all live in Los Angeles.

Garner is not the first actress to become a producer opting for a much more personal line, adapting the works that really impacted them, and in fact she has also recently become an executive producer for FOX.

The director of the comedy is Puerto Rican Miguel Arteta who has had to incubate and edit the project delayed by the pandemic but finds that this is a good time to propose films or art for the whole family.

When the actress started the family tradition her partner was Ben Affleck, now ex-husband. Making the husband a Venezuelan was her decision that corresponds to a certain logic as she explains to NBC: "You need those movies that talk about our struggles, and how difficult it is for Latinos in the United States. But you also need films that simply represent what this country is like, they don't necessarily have to talk about it, and that was the joy of making Yes Day."

The whole point behind the amusing and familiar entanglements of the film, which is suitable for everyone, is a certain pedagogy that is practically behavioral. It's hard to teach responsibility to someone who has none, let alone faced the consequences.

The idea is that the day of the yes functions as a testing ground for them to learn the real meaning of consequences, which can range from embarrassment to exhaustion, so that there is no need to say so many no's the rest of the year. Then finally the yes can become the real yes for adults.

By the way, stellar appearance of H.E.R. in the film, who just this week won a Grammy for Best Song of the Year for I Can't Breathe.