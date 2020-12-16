Xochitl Gomez will play the first film version of supergirl America Chavez in the next Doctor Strange movie

The mass announcement of future releases by Disney and Marvel over the last few weeks have been intense for fans.

More than 20 series and films were confirmed, along with the intention to continue both the Marvel and Star Wars universes and phases that will culminate in crossovers.

Among the many new productions announced is the continuation of the worldwide trend of getting more LGBTQ+ representation in major productions.

Not only did a teaser trailer drop for the first Latino Disney princess, but it was also confirmed online that Star-Lord Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy is bisexual and so is the Nordic god Loki, who will feature in a future series for Disney+.

The conglomerate also promoted LGBTQ+ characters such as Valkyrie in Thor's future film and one of the Eternals for their first film. In the same vein, it was announced that the young Latina actress, Xochitl Gomez, will be part of the second movie in the Doctor Strange series, playing the teenage superhero América Chávez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be directed by Sam Raimi, who worked on the Spider-Man projects of the early 2000s and confirmed MCU's new ties by assuring that it will maintain its relationship with WandaVision. Benedict Cumberbatch will continue to play the supreme sorcerer and its premier is projected for March 2022.

América Chávez is a new generation superhero like Ms. Marvel who aspires to appeal to new audiences and models of youth that are much more plural than the original heroes of the previous century.

Created in 2011, she was the first Latino American LGBTQ+ heroine in the universe of the comics as the reincarnation adapted to the new American reality of an old character called Miss America, and was part of the groups of the Young Avengers and The Ultimates. Her introduction also points to the possibility that the studio is preparing something related to the adaptation of the aforementioned Young Avengers.

Xochitl Gomez is of Mexican descent, but was born in Canada. She has worked from an early age in numerous short films, but is better known for her role in The Baby-Sitters Club or Gentefied, both on Netflix.

In this film, the first MCU horror film that Scott Derrickson left to give the reins to Raimi (The Evil Dead, 1981) collaborates with Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Benedict Wong (Wong).