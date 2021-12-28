New trailer for 'The Batman' released

Recently Warner Bros Pictures studios surprised all fans of the DC comics superhero universe with a new trailer for the movie 'The Batman' in which several scenes of what will hit theaters in three months.

This upcoming film will star Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. In addition, in the teaser we can see how Batman tries to defeat the villain The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

In this trailer presented by Warner titled 'The Bat and The Cat' they present the kind of relationship that Batman and Catwoman have, in which Bruce knows Catwoman's identity as Selina Kyle.

As for the villain of the story, he seems to want revenge against the Wayne family so revenge will be key to this story and has kept fans with high expectations.