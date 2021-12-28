Advertisement

New trailer for 'The Batman' released

New poster for The Batman movie. Photo: Twitter The Batman

New poster for The Batman movie. Photo: Twitter The Batman

New trailer for 'The Batman' released

The new Batman movie in the DC universe continues to cause anticipation among fans of this superhero.

by Erika Ardila
 12/28/2021 - 20:50
in
New poster for The Batman movie. Photo: Twitter The Batman
New poster for The Batman movie. Photo: Twitter The Batman

By Erika Ardila
December 28, 2021
Recently Warner Bros Pictures studios surprised all fans of the DC comics superhero universe with a new trailer for the movie 'The Batman' in which several scenes of what will hit theaters in three months.
 

 

This upcoming film will star Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. In addition, in the teaser we can see how Batman tries to defeat the villain The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
 
In this trailer presented by Warner titled 'The Bat and The Cat' they present the kind of relationship that Batman and Catwoman have, in which Bruce knows Catwoman's identity as Selina Kyle. 
 
As for the villain of the story, he seems to want revenge against the Wayne family so revenge will be key to this story and has kept fans with high expectations.

 

 
In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, the cast also includes Andy Serkis as Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.
 
The film is directed by Matt Reeves, who co-wrote the film with Peter Craighe.
 
The release date of 'The Batman' is scheduled for March 4, 2022 in theaters worldwide.
To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
BATMAN
superhero
movies

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Silvia Pinal may be hospitalized with COVID, but it didn't stop her from being in the Christmas spirit. Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez/EFE
Silvia Pinal remains cheerful on Christmas
Journalist and television presenter, Pepita Gomís. Archive image.
Pepita Gomís, actress and TV host passes away 
Mexican actress Silvia Pinal. Photo by Telediario.
Silvia Pinal hospitalized with COVID
Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler play Tony and Maria. Photo credit: Instagram
Is West Side Story's remake more Latin?
AL DIA News
AL DIA News