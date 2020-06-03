Meet Zión Moreno, the trans Latina star in 'Control Z'

Born in El Paso and of Mexican descent, Zión Moreno's popularity has grown in heaps and bounds since her participation in the well-known Mexican factory youth series Control Z on Netflix, and many anticipate a golden future for her in Hollywood after it was announced that the actress will also join the cast of Gossip Girl's reboot.

However, her beginnings were not easy. Neither was her battle against the labels and bullying she's had to fight since childhood for her trans identity. They would serve her years later when playing Isabela.

"I used my past experiences, being a teenager in high school, who also suffered from bullying. I think Isabela is a new character not only for Latin America but for the world, because she breaks away from stereotypes when she tells her trans story," she explained to Publimetro Mexico.

For Zion, one of the great objectives of her work is to give visibility to and explain stories that appear harshly in film and television: not only those of trans people, but Hispanics and Mexicans like her parents.

"When I was little we used to visit our family in Mexico a lot. When I grew up I stopped visiting, but thanks to the production of Control Z, I was able to rediscover my love for Mexico and found a new love for Mexico City. I love the diversity of culture in a country as beautiful as Mexico," she said.

At 27, the star is one of the older members of the series' cast. She began her modeling career in New York at age 19, but realized modeling was not enough for her and struggled to get her first audition, doing all sorts of jobs to survive. She was a waitress and also worked in hotels, which in turn gave her a breadth of vision and inspiration to look at life from different perspectives.

"To be able to tell worthwhile stories and give hope to people who don't feel represented or seen," insisted Zión.

The actress is a breath of fresh air in an over-regulated and under-inclusive industry, and shows that labels are only good for products, not people:

"I don't like to put people in categories, that has helped me strengthen my own creativity, image and passion to be an actress and writer," she concluded.