Latinos representing Latinos, or how Lin-Manuel Miranda's SNL performance was spot on

The parody played by the actor on Julian Castro delights the Latinx audience after the SNL slap.

by beatriceg
 10/14/2019 - 10:13
in
"As a Democrat, I want to apologize for not being gay," said Miranda's Castro.
By Beatriz García
October 14, 2019

"I'm Young, I'm diverse, I'm Latinobama. Let's get that hashtag going", was the punchline on the hilarious speech of Hamilton's creator.

The actor was playing democrat Latinx candidate on the last Saturday Night Live episode.

Miranda's cameo of Julian Castro happened in a sketch performing a spoofed CNN's LGBTQ town hall, "Equality in America."

And the audience, especially the Latinx community, felt at his feet.

"As a Democrat, I want to apologize for not being gay –said Miranda's Castro-. But I promise to do better in the future."

Humor, the best electoral campaign

The iconic comedy show was hardly criticized on social media two weeks ago for excluding the Latinx candidate from a debate sketch that included other top Democratic politicians.

"Could you not find a Latino actor to play @JulianCastro?" complained his press secretary, Sawyer Hackett, on twitter.

According to NBC, Lin-Manuel Miranda's father promised Castro's political director, Natalie Montelongo, that his son would portray the candidate on the show.

The parody was so funny that Castro passed him the buck and wrote a post on Miranda's famous Hamilton rap.

"Hey yo, I'm just like my country, I'm young, scrappy and hungry. And I'm not throwing away any shot," Castro tweeted.

lin.jpg

“Soy joven, soy diverso y soy ‘latinobama'", diveridísimo Miranda.
Classy apologies

Saturday Night Live show, which has been 45 years on the air, has a pretty long record of getting success from its mistakes.

Last year, Pete Davidson's joke about the congressman Dan Crenshaw -who had lost an eye in Afganistan- cost the show a big rap.

They solved the situation and gave the Republican a payback moment. Davidson gave Crenshaw some personal pictures and left him to mock: 

"This is Pete Davidson. He is as if the metamfetamine of Breaking Bad would be a person", said.

And in 1992, when the Singer Sinead O'Connor was invited to attend the show, she broke into pieces a John Paul II's photography in front of the cameras. 

SNL's producers replied quickly, and Joe Pesci apologized in a brilliant monologue and beside the Pope's taped photo. 

Eventually, although some electoral promises sound like terrible jokes, there is no doubt that there's always a piece of the truth behind it. Or even a potential voter.

