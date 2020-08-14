The ''good'' Chupacabra by Jonás Cuarón

There are humanoid beings whose supposed sightings are collected since ancient times, like the myth of the lycanthropes — the werewolves — and others that are creations of the contemporary world. Among them is the Mothman, which was first reported during World War II and periodically jumps into media — there is a wonderful book by John A. Keel, The Mothman Prophecies, published in 1975.

The existence of the Chupacabra is also a recent Puerto Rican myth. The first attacks by this supposedly reptile-like, wolf-like or kangaroo-like creature that sucks the blood out of livestock began in 1995, when eight sheep were found dead and over a hundred domestic animals were found around the same time. From there, the myth of the Chupacabra spread throughout Latin America and the United States, leading scientists to deny every appearance of the fearsome creature.

However, for Jonás Cuarón, son of the Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, the Chupacabra is more than just a terrifying, wild vampire dog or a ghostly fanged kangaroo, he is a being that deserves protection and help.

According to Deadline, the Mexican director is preparing for Netflix a film about this Latin myth produced by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Mrs Doubtfire, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone) and with a script by Cuarón himself, Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore and Joe Barnathan.

Although we don't know the title yet, the film tells the story of a teenager who visits his family in Mexico and discovers a Chupacabra hiding in his grandfather's shed. Saving the strange creature will be the goal of the intrepid young man and his cousins.

Like father, like son

Cuarón Jr. caught Hollywood's attention when he and his father wrote the script for the 2013 blockbuster, Gravity, the space film starring Sandra Bullock that took home seven statuettes — including Best Director.

Jonás Cuarón had already made his debut in 2007 with an experimental film, Año Uña, although his first big release as a filmmaker was the thriller about migration in the desert border, starring Gael García Bernal and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In more recent years, it was said that the Mexican was working on a futuristic reinterpretation of El Zorro, but nothing has been heard of this strange project since.

Now fans of cryptozoology and Latin folklore have their eyes on Cuarón's Chupacabras. How do they think the director will spot it, shaped like a feathered reptile, half dog and half kangaroo, or will he make his own version?