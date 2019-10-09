This is the feminist and Latinx film production company that could change Hollywood's history

Every movie - even the bad ones - starts with an idea. And the Cuban producer Ozzie Areu had it while he was working as CEO of Tyler Perry Studio, a cinema studio for the African-American community.

"The studio was for sale for a while, and I just had that moment, that overwhelming, 'You have to buy this,'" said Areu to Wabe.

And this is how a Cuban man from Orlando, who worked as a security guard at Warner and became the producer of series such as Friends later, started adding new plots to the script.

First, he decided the studio had to be by and for Latinxs. Then, he thought, the women's perspective had to be taken into account, both behind and in front of the camera to create quality content. That's why Gloria Estefan, the Queen of Latinx culture, is now in its Executive Committee.

"Latinxs and minorities, they're a big presence at the box office. However, they don't normally get to see themselves in specific roles, outside of stereotypical ones," said Areu. "Being in the industry for a long time and having friends in the industry who are Latinxs or women, I've heard a lot about it. I felt like this was a great opportunity for me to be different and to really put my money where my mouth is."

Up to 56 acres of land in the southwest of Atlanta, this Latinx Warner-like studio is going to have 30.000 square meters of sound stages and building space for technology incubator programs.

It seems like the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag trending in 2016 is about to change.