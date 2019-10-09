Advertisement

This is the feminist and Latinx film production company that could change Hollywood's history

From L to R: Ozzie Areu, Tyler Perry and Will Areu. AREU BROS.

From L to R: Ozzie Areu, Tyler Perry and Will Areu. AREU BROS.

This is the feminist and Latinx film production company that could change Hollywood's history

Areu Bros opens its doors this year and relies on Gloria Estefan as a partner. Will Atlanta be the next L.A.?

by Yamily Habib
 10/09/2019 - 08:17
in
From L to R: Ozzie Areu, Tyler Perry and Will Areu. AREU BROS.
From L to R: Ozzie Areu, Tyler Perry and Will Areu. AREU BROS.

By Beatriz García
October 09, 2019

Every movie - even the bad ones - starts with an idea. And the Cuban producer Ozzie Areu had it while he was working as CEO of Tyler Perry Studio, a cinema studio for the African-American community.

"The studio was for sale for a while, and I just had that moment, that overwhelming, 'You have to buy this,'" said Areu to Wabe.

And this is how a Cuban man from Orlando, who worked as a security guard at Warner and became the producer of series such as Friends later, started adding new plots to the script.

First, he decided the studio had to be by and for Latinxs. Then, he thought, the women's perspective had to be taken into account, both behind and in front of the camera to create quality content. That's why Gloria Estefan, the Queen of Latinx culture, is now in its Executive Committee.

areubrosgloria.jpg

Source: Variety.

"Latinxs and minorities, they're a big presence at the box office. However, they don't normally get to see themselves in specific roles, outside of stereotypical ones," said Areu. "Being in the industry for a long time and having friends in the industry who are Latinxs or women, I've heard a lot about it. I felt like this was a great opportunity for me to be different and to really put my money where my mouth is."

Up to 56 acres of land in the southwest of Atlanta, this Latinx Warner-like studio is going to have 30.000 square meters of sound stages and building space for technology incubator programs.

It seems like the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag trending in 2016 is about to change.

TAGS
oscars
Gloria Stefan
Abreu
film industry

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Film & Television

Joaquin Phoenix's childhood was almost so dark and dreadful as Joker's. 
From Children of God to Joker: The terrifying beginnings of Joaquin Phoenix
The Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio at her nomination ceremony as Embassador of Godwill for UNESCO. Photo: UNESCO
Yalitza Aparicio, from the nanny in 'Rome' to the next Rigoberta Menchú
Frederick Aldama gave a lecture at Arizona State University on Latinx stereotypes and pop culture. Captions: ASU
‘Put Latinxs behind the camera!’ An inspiring message from a Latinx professor to his students
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Director Olivier Assayas, Penélope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Wagner Moura and Leonardo Sbaraglia walk the red carpet ahead of the "Wasp Network" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Wasp Network: A Cuban spy drama without a single Cuban