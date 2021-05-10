Argentine actor Guillermo Murray, dies at 93

Argentine actor, Guillermo Murray, died last Thursday, May 6, due to septic shock, according to several media reports.

The 93-year-old actor's career was full of successful projects, including La novicia rebelde, Entre brumas, Muchacha de barrio, Victoria and, of course, his last project, La hija del mariachi.

In the RCN production, the artist gave life to the politician and businessman Roberto Sánchez, father of the Mexican character Emiliano Sánchez Gallardo, who was played by Mark Tacher.

The actor, born in Colón, Argentina, on June 15, 1927, entered television at the age of 27 in the period soap opera Somos todos inquilinos. But it was not until after his participation in the Cannes International Film Festival that he was invited by producers to work in Mexican cinema.

From then on, Mexico would be his new country of residence. He debuted in Mexican cinema with the film El mundo de los vampiros and made his move to television in 1961 with the telenovela La leona.

Falleció el primer actor Guillermo Murray y nosotros estuvimos en su último adiós, ¡mientras que César Bono explotó contra la prensa! #Ventaneando No te pierdas nuestro programa completo. https://t.co/bKTg4MT4nI — Ventaneando (@VentaneandoUno) May 8, 2021

Renowned artists such as Pati Chapoy, Victoria Ruffo, Lalo Garza and Joaquín López Dóriga have mourned the loss of the actor. Through its Twitter account, the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City also sent its condolences to the actor's friends and family.

Among other of his many projects in Mexico are the well-remembered telenovelas El pecado de Oyuki, Agujetas de color de rosa, Lazos de amor, Amada enemiga, and Te sigo amando, all produced by Televisa.

La Hija del Mariachi is considered the last success of this actor because the year after its premiere, in 2007, as it was later revealed Murray began to live with senile dementia. In 2012, he would be diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Murray also dedicated time to writing, and has some film scripts, such as Siempre hay una primera vez, Una ira largamente contenida and Primavera del 71, projects that also earned him several awards.