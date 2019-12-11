From Ana de Armas to J.Lo: Latinos nominated for 2020 Golden Globes

The Foreign Press Association of Hollywood announced on Monday the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes, which will be awarded in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. And it did so without too many surprises: Netflix productions "The Irishman" (Martin Scorsese) and "Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach), which started out as favorites, took five and six nominations, respectively.

They were followed by the series "Chernobyl", "Joker" and Tarantino's endless agony, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Aware as we are of the talent of Hispanic artists, a question comes up for us: Where are the Latinos? Why is Jharrel Jerome not listed for the role that earned him an Emmy for "When They See Us"?

But we did get some important awards. Our best ambassadors were Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez and, let's not forget, Puerto Rican Joaquin Phoenix.

Ana de Armas, the Cuban Spanish star, who debuts at the Globes, was nominated for Best Comedy Actress for the mystery-comedy movie "Knives Out" (Rian Johnson), in which she plays an undocumented nurse. According to De Armas, she almost rejected the role because she thought it was a pure stereotype of a Latina woman, until she delved deeper into the complexity of the character.

Also, actress, singer and producer J.Lo got a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Hustlers," 20 years after being nominated for "Selena." And she shared her joy on her Instagram account.

Puerto Rico-born actor Joaquin Phoenix already won a Golden Globe in 2005 for masterfully playing Johnny Cash in the musical "Walk the Line," and, after being nominated four times, returns to the shortlist as a possible winner of the Best Actor in the Leading Role award for "Joker" (Todd Phillips).

Pain and little glory for Almodóvar

The Spanish director, a veteran of this ceremony - he won two Golden Globes thanks to "All About My Mother" and "Talk to Her" - has once again been nominated in the Best Foreign Film category for "Pain and Glory." The actor portraying the main character, actor Antonio Banderas -five times nominated-is also up for an award.

Although well considered in the film industry, they could fail in the Globes due to the fierce competition: Bong Joon-ho's Korean " Parasites" won the Palme d'Or in Cannes, and Banderas has to go up against Phoenix and Adam Driver, protagonist of "Marriage Story."

While we get the idea that this year may not be the Latin Globes, we don't know yet what jokes the British comedian Ricky Gervais will give us to say goodbye as host of this gala. That's the only thing really unpredictable about these Golden Globes.