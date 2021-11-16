Actress who played 'La Veneno' talks about her cancer and says goodbye to fans

After getting news that her cancer had worsened, Isabel Torres, the actress who played 'La Veneno' in the iconic series that launched Cristina Ortiz to worldwide fame, said goodbye to her followers through her social media.

"They give me two months to live," said the actress who is now at her best friend's house.

The 52-year-old interpreter posted on Nov. 15, a "last" and very hard video on her Instagram account, detailing that her metastasis has worsened. Torres took the time to thank all the support of her fans, and thanked her family and friends who have been supporting her in this process.

"What can we do? Life is like that," she said in the video.

The actress has been battling lung cancer since 2018, and according to what her doctors have told her, the disease has worsened over the last two months, giving her a life expectancy of only two months.

"Let's see if I get over it, and if not, what are we going to do, life is like that," she explained in her Instagram video.

The star of Veneno told her followers about her illness in March 2020, and in addition to thanking all the people who have been supporting her, Torres took a moment to also thank Cristina 'Veneno' Ortiz as an icon of the LGBTQ+ community in Spain, and what it has meant to participate in the series.

"I am very grateful to the success of Veneno, but it is also very hard what is happening to me," she said.

Her followers, co-workers on the famous series and friends, were quick to respond to the video with words of love, encouragement, wishes for recovery and gratitude for Isabel, who, like Ortiz, has broken down barriers in the world of entertainment for the LGBTQ+ community in Spain, especially for trans women.

"See you soon, God willing, and if not, see you in heaven."

Torres' legacy in the trans community, like Cristina's, is undeniable and invaluable. It opened the doors to many other women from the community who dream of being part of the world of culture and entertainment.