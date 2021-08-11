The 10 Latinx writers inducted into The National Hispanic Media Coalition’s 2021 Series Scriptwriters Program

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) has selected its 10 writers for its 2021 Series Scriptwriters Program. NHMC is a program committed to promoting inclusivity in Hollywood.

The 10 Latinx writers being added to the program this year are Linzy Beltran, Desiree Carcamo, Samantha Renee Cordero, Ana Defillo, Rolando Gomez, Michel Lichand, Diego Moreno, Linda Dillon Moya, April M. Sanchez, and Eli Vazquez.

Alumni of the program include writers that now work on series like The Umbrella Academy, The Flash, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Mixed-Ish, and Selena: The Series, among others.

Included in this year’s class is no shortage of talent, and the 10 writers come from various cultures, and call many regions home.

Two writers that come from Texas are Linzy Beltran, a Salvadorian-American writer, performer, based in Austin, and April M. Sanchez, a writer from El Paso.

From the East Coast, Manhattan-born Nuyorican writer Samantha Renee Cordero is included alongside Ana Defillo, a Venezelan immigrant raised in Miami, Florida by working-class Dominican parents.

Coming from the West Coast, Pascua Yaqui and Mexican-American screenwriter Diego Moreno hail from Tucson, Arizona, and Eli Vasquez is an Afro-Mexi-Rican writer from Chicago, Illinois.

Desiree Carcamo is a queer, first-generation Mexican-Salvadoran-American writer, actor, and filmmaker raised by women on unceded Tongva and Cahuilla land (South Central Los Angeles and the Inland Empire).

Comedian Michel Lichland was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and later relocated with his family to Los Angeles. The remainder of the class includes Linda Dillon Moya, a writer of over 10 years, and Rolando Gomez.

The National Hispanic Media Coalition is a non-profit 501(c)(3) civil rights organization with a mission to dismantle hate, discrimination and racism towards the Latinx community.

Based in both Washington D.C. and Hollywood, NHMC is committed to policy work and media advocacy work.

NHMC is particularly interested in connecting Latinx talent with the entertainment industry, across all forms of media.

In 2021, The National Hispanic Media Coalition hopes to prioritize digital rights, broadband access, net neutrality, platform accountability, and media advocacy.