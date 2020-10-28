Ernesto Che Guevara, the myth of the good partisan who proved not to be so

In the middle of October, the city of Leganes, in Madrid (Spain), awoke to a change in its landscape that many of sleepy neighbors didn't notice.

The bust of Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, who together with Fidel Castro made the so-called Cuban Revolution, was covered with tape.

Immediately, three Spanish artists, Omar Jerez, Julia Martinez and Aritz Martin, claimed credit for the feat.

They had done it as part of a political performance, an action they called "criminal whitewashing," which they released with a video on YouTube.

The artists asked themselves: "Is Ernesto Che Guevara the most whitened character in history?"

Beyond an anecdotal protest, the intervention was considered both a political and artistic gesture, and a review was published stating the artists proposed a "critical and direct reflection on the existing distortion around the mythical figure of Che: the construction of the false myth and the dichotomy between the real and the invented."

Among the many obscurities surrounding the figure of Che is his aversion to homosexuals, whom the revolutionary believed to be "sexual perverts" and contrary to the ideals of the "new man," warned one of the artists.

In fact, as they well remember, Guevara was involved in the creation of the first labor camp in the Guanahacabibes peninsula, in 1960, where thousands of homosexuals were later imprisoned and was the predecessor to the Production Assistance Units (UMAP).

The most emblematic Argentinean who has had more T-shirts printed in history was not the only homophobe in a revolution of bearded guerrillas. Fidel Castro also maintained in several interviews the incompatibility of the homosexual with true communism.

"We have never believed that a homosexual can personify the conditions and requirements of conduct that allow us to consider him a true revolutionary," said the late Cuban leader. "A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be."

Although, indeed, homophobia was already in the seed of historic Cuban leaders, such as writer and politician José Martí, who in his work, Nuestra América, identified the "homosexual as an effeminate being incapable of building a nation."