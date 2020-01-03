El País goes out of print in Latin America

The Spanish newspaper El Pais is the most important Spanish-language newspaper in the world, with more than 85 million unique monthly visitors, decided to put an end to the print edition they were publishing in Mexico and Argentina.

Established at the end of Franco's dictatorship in Spain, El País has offices in thirteen cities, most of which are in Spain. Although it may be the Spanish-language daily with the greatest capacity to cover the region, it decided to close the printing plant in the Americas to concentrate on its digital coverage.

One of the factors that influenced its decision was the social effervescence that has characterized the last year, as the demand for quality information about the region has grown.

Thus, while shuttering the paper edition (with the cost in terms of jobs it has for the printing industry), they decided to strengthen their team. The office in Mexico City already has twenty journalists and is now looking to add fourteen more, including editors and specialists in multimedia formats. Available positions include a correspondent specializing in economic analysis of the region, a cultural coordinator, a specialist in covering the U.S.-Mexico border, and an environmental reporter.

Martín Caparrós maintains that journalism is not in crisis, but rather in a moment of search. Perhaps this moment of searching for El País will allow a new development for journalism in Spanish.