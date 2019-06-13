Beloved Mexican telenovela star, Edith González, dies at age 54

Telenovela fans worldwide today mourn the loss of beloved Mexican soap-opera actress and child star, Edith González, who lost her three year battle against ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lorenzo Margain, and daughter Constanza, 15.

She was 54 years old.

The news broke this morning on Televisa’s morning show “Hoy,” when journalist Mara Patricia confirmed that the telenovela star had passed away early Thursday morning at the Ángeles Interlomas hospital in Mexico City, where she was receiving treatment.

Regarding her battle with cancer, Gonzalez told Hola Magazine in 2017: “I am not a warrior, I am a lover of life.”

But fight she did, until the end.

“I want Constanza [my daughter] to see a brave mother. I have not hidden anything regarding my illness: she knows that the power is inside you,” Gonzalez said in another interview for the magazine Quién.

Following the devastating news, friends of the star shared messages of grief on Twitter.

Descanse en paz.

A sus familiares, especialmente a su mamá, mi pésame. — Álex Kaffie (@Kaffievillano) June 13, 2019

Güera (Edith) te vamos a extrañar! No hay más dolor más duro que el que está sintiendo tu mami a la cual abrazo con mucho cariño. — Leticia Calderon (@letyca79) June 13, 2019

Descanse en paz nuestra querida y admirada Edith González. pic.twitter.com/u2CpKnk6LV — Alberto Ciurana (@AlbertoCiurana) June 13, 2019

The beloved “Salomé” and “Doña Barbara” actress was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in August 2016.

Gonzalez began her acting career as a child star, at the age of two, and went on to be in more than 30 productions.

Her funeral will be held at the Jorge Negrete Theater.

Her final tweet celebrated the beauty of life:

Buenos dias!!!!! Hoy se nos da una nueva oportunidad para amar, ya se que suena mega-cursi, pero es neta. Amar cada segundo, disfrutar del don de la vida!!! Hasta el movimiento mas simple que hace nuestro cuerpo es símbolo de libertad y amor. Gózalo!!!! Asi que.... Guenaaaaas!!!! pic.twitter.com/Tmap8irPyB — Edith Gonzalez (@EdithGonzalezMx) May 29, 2019

“Good morning!!!!! Today we are given a new opportunity to love, I know it sounds mega-corny, but it’s net. Love every second, enjoy the gift of life! Even the simplest movement our body makes is a symbol of freedom and love. Gózalo !!!! So …. Guenaaaaas !!!!”