Mexicowood: The Mexican giant who threatens to take hold of the cinema industry - and the popcorns

“The one who wants to be an eagle that flies,” said Emiliano Zapata.

After its first produced movie – “Perfectos desconocidos”, by Manolo Caro-, and ten projects in development or pre-production, the movie-theater chain founded in 1971 and present in more than 14 countries, is changing the rules of the so-called “globalization."

The company’s CEO, Alejandro Ramirez, explained to Variety, that Cinepolis is experiencing an “important” growth and they are about to produce four or five movies each year. The next one will be released on May 2020.

It will be a terror movie directed by Rodrigo Fiallega and entitled “La Herencia del mal” about a journalist who, after a miscarriage and her mother’s death, comes back to her family home and discovers through some VHS videos that her grandmother had been an exorcist. Who do you think she had exorcized?

“We resisted the temptation for many years [to open a production division] but our distribution arm has been doing well although it’s still relatively small,” said Ramirez, and added that the production division is limited to Mexico at the moment.

A bid to diversify

The documentaries have also a capital role for the movie-theater chain, who is a major investor for the indie media company No Ficcion, managed by two women, Daniela Alatorre y Elena Fortes, according to Variety.

No Ficcion was the producer for the Sundance winner documentary “Midnight Family”(Luke Lorentzen), about a Mexican family who owns a no-profit ambulance in Mexico City.

Since moviegoers not only live for ‘mainstream’, after creating Cinepolis Distribution, the company opens also a path for indie movies.

Ramirez announced as well that the chain that has over 360 millions attendants, will be opening a new theatre in Arabia Saudi:

“Saudi Arabia has huge growth potential but we’ll expect some censorship,” Ramirez summarized.

Are we experiencing the birth of a Mexican movie empire that, as time goes by, could eclipse the U.S. industry? If this is so, we may be in need of a green carpet.