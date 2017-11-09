The wave of complaints of sexual abuse reaches the heart of the Republican Party

Speaking openly about traumatic experiences related to sexual abuse is an international phenomenon that seems to have no ceiling.

As the days go by, public figures, celebrities and, now, public officials have been accused of offensive sexual behavior, in a wave of courage that has shaken the foundations of the American society.

Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Roy Price, Oliver Stone, Terry Richardson, Kevin Spacey and even former President George H.W. Bush, have been just some of the names that have been added to an endless list.

Now it's the turn of Roy Moore, judge and Republican Senate candidate for the state of Alabama, who has been accused of "inappropriate sexual contact" with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32, the Guardian reported.

The story was made public by the Washington Post, where Moore would have taken Leigh Corfman home in 1979, stripped naked and forced the girl to touch his genitals.

The Post adds the allegations of three more women in which they claimed to have been underage when Moore went out with them.

For his part, Moore has emphatically denied the accusations, labeling them as a "desperate political attack" by the Democrats and the Washington Post itself, just weeks before the legislative elections.

"This garbage is the purest definition of fake news and intentional defamation," the candidate said in a statement.

Moore faces Democratic candidate Doug Jones in a special election to fill the seat left by Jeff Sessions when he became the United States Attorney General. He obtained his Republican nomination during the month of September, despite his disadvantage against his then-opponent Luther Strange, who was backed by the president himself.

But in the face of the accusations, several GOP members have distanced themselves from the candidate and have suggested that, if true, he should "step aside" from the race, as Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said in a statement, according to CNN.

Senators such as Marco Rubio and John McCain agreed that the accusations were "deeply disturbing" and "disqualifying."

Paradoxically, Moore has earned his reputation for always carrying an incendiary campaign against homosexuality from the trenches of Christianity. Comments such as "homosexual behavior should be illegal" or "homosexuals are the focus of evil in the world" have been his most popular phrases always arguing that "the United States deserves to return to a more virtuous and God-fearing era".

Just last Wednesday, and during a press conference in Montgomery, Moore attacked his opponent, Doug Jones for supporting the rights of transgender individuals. "Transsexuals don’t have rights. The US Supreme Court has never ruled that" the judge said, only 24 hours after the first transgender legislator was democratically elected in the state of Virginia.