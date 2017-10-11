Hillary Clinton condemns Weinstein's sexual harassment

“How to go from being a winner to an undesirable” could be the title of a new Hollywood production by Harvey Weinstein.

The well-known filmmaker was fired on Sunday by the independent film company he co-founded in connection with accusations of sexual harassment raining over him.

Weinstein's board of directors decided to remove the producer from his position, handing over control of the film studio to his brother, Bob Weinstein, and chief operating officer David Glasser, according to a statement released on Sunday.

A New York Times report published last week revealed that the producer reached multiple out-of-court settlements on allegations of sexual harassment of former employees and associates.

Among the list of women who have accused the mogul of sexual harassment are also the actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

The newspaper El País highlighted the reaction of Hillary Clinton to the dismissal of Weinstein, one of the largest donors of the Democratic Party.

"I am shocked and paralyzed by the revelations of Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by the women who have denounced him cannot be tolerated, "Clinton said in a statement.

Weinstein is a friend of the former Democratic candidate for the presidency and contributed millions of dollars to his campaign, El País recalls.