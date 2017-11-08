The United States chooses the first transgender legislator

In a country overshadowed by the resurgence of the most irrational extremism, the victory of Danica Roem is a burst of hope for all those who believe in freedom and inclusion.

With 33 years, a career in journalism and relatively new in the political scene, Danica Roem won the support of organizations such as the Victory Fund and the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, and between the months of April and June she received 1064 donations for less than $100, as reported then by the Fauquier Times. She also received the support of the Human Rights Campaign and even former Vice President Joe Biden.

It was a campaign of sensitivity and awareness, in which Roem spoke openly about her gender identity, but where the motor that led her to win the elections was precisely the normalization of her identification as a transsexual, something she didn’t use as a flag, focusing more in jobs, schools and traffic congestion in the north of the state, according to the newspaper El Clarín.

Backed by the Democratic Party, Danica Roem - a former journalist for the Gainesville Times - beat Republican Bob Marshall, who sponsored a bill this year for transgender individuals to use the bathroom that corresponded to their gender assigned at birth.

But Roem was up to the challenge and became the first transgender to take a legislative position in the United States and the second woman in charge in the state of Virginia.

The race was not easy.

Marshall refused to use any personal pronoun that identified Roem as a woman throughout the campaign and long supported the ban to homosexuals in the Virginia National Guard, as well as equal marriage, and it was in this conservative radicalism that the Republican candidate trusted, after being reelected in office since 1991.

For her part, Roem led a campaign in which she tried to prove that "politics should be inclusive" and opted to distinguish herself from her opponent by her proposals in public policy.

"It doesn’t matter how you look, where you come from, how you worship or who you love, if you have good ideas about public policy, if you are qualified for the job, you have the right to bring your ideas to the table," Roem said in an interview.

"Her campaign was relentless, knocking on doors more than 75,000 times in a district with 52,471 registered voters" explains the Washington Post.

The result was a 54.59% vote in favor of Roem and 45.36% in support of her opponent, where the voters relied on an electoral promise based on her approaches to inclusion and problem solving, looking beyond the stigmatization or the categorization of an identity.

This victory is added to many others that the Democratic Party pocket on Tuesday night, but Roem’s particular case is a historic boost to the movement for LGBT rights in the United States and a model of hope for so many people who continue to suffer in silence the disqualification of their potential due to outdated prejudices.

As Human Rights Campaign spokeswoman Sarah McBride told the Washington Post, "(the election of Danica Roem) is hope. Hope for a better tomorrow. "