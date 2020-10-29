Advertisement

October 28 - November 04, 2020

Features

50+ voters play a large role in both deciding this year's election, but also influencing future generations of voters. Photo: Reuters.
Elections
The power of 50+ voters in 2020 and what they mean to the future of the U.S.
Voters must endure long lines at the polls, but in just days they have made history. Photo: DallasNews
Politics
Record early voter turnout could be the spark to kick out Trump
Photo: Instagram
Social
Meet the Latina behind Chispa, the dating app sweeping the Latinx community
Former President Barack Obama gave his stump speech for Joe Biden in Philadelphia from the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia. Photo: Getty Images.
Opinion
“Character matters,” Obama pulls no punches in his Philly stump speech for Biden
Judge Nelson Diaz wishes he could've done more despite the pioneering career he led. Photo: AL DÍA News.
Leaders
Judge Nelson Diaz: A life of work to set up the new generation of Latino lawyers
Photo: CBS
Social
Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin preview “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event”

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Amara La Negra, The Afro-Latinx icon pushing Black excellence in the Latino community