Local PHL Market highlights local small businesses

Local PHL Market was started in May 2020 by Kasie Parente and her now-husband, Gianni. The goal was to help connect Philadelphians with local brands that were struggling due to the pandemic.

The market started as an online store, but after only a few months they were able to move to a brick-and-mortar location in October 2020. The market now resides at 1135 Pine Street.

The store hosts 35 sellers and over 100 products from the local Philadelphia area. Many featured businesses are POC- and or women-owned. Some of those sellers include Bean2Bean Coffee Co., DVINITI Skin Care, Parcel Island, and Remark Glass.

Learn more about those sellers here:

Bean2Bean Coffee Co.

This Hispanic-owned Philadelphia-based coffee company was created by Obel Hernandez Sr. in 2013. He started in the coffee business 30 years ago as a coffee taster for Maxwell House in New York City. He was also a roaster for Caribou Coffee in Philly. Hernandez Sr. is also one of 40 people that is an InterContinental Exchange certified coffee grader. He runs Bean2Bean with his sons, Obel Jr., vice president of strategic partnerships; and Gabriel, director of sales. In addition to coffee, they sell teas, chocolate, and mugs.

DVINITI Skin Care

This skincare line was created in 2019 by Marquita Robinson Garcia, who had previously worked as a chemical formulator in the cosmetics industry. Robinson Garcia had previously made skincare products for the likes of NARS, Chanel, and bareMinerals. Her products use natural ingredients and can be customized by customers. The name was chosen as a way to remind customers to have confidence in their self-image regardless of any potential external factors that may influence them otherwise.

Parcel Island

Parcel Island is a “design and paper goods boutique” created in 2014 by Carley Hussain to share funny ideas, designs, and her love of print with others. Hussain is a Philadelphia-based graphic designer and artist with a BFA in Graphic Design. She has 10 years of experience in art direction, branded content, digital marketing, and brand development. She sells paper goods like prints and greeting cards, as well as keychains and apparel, all of which are 100% made-in-the-USA. Hussain’s overall goal is to partner with like-minded businesses and retailers to drive each other toward success.

Remark Glass

Danielle Ruttenberg and Rebecca Davies began Remark Glass in 2016 with the goal of building a sustainable artform and manufacturing practice that also simultaneously reduces glass waste. The company uses recycled glass bottles to create pieces like bowls, vases, and light fixtures. It has a sister non-profit called Bottle Underground, which does the actual recycling of bottles that are used.

