Hernán López Varela, leader of Silicon Valley, named CSO of KEO World

KEO World, the leading B2B “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) financial application, announced the arrival of experienced finance executive and renowned Silicon Valley leader Hernán López Varela at its company, who will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

According to a statement from the fintech company, López Varela will be in charge of the company's efforts to “meet the continued demands of KEO’s clients while strategically aligning business focus, branding, and future offerings.”

Paolo Fidanza, CEO and Founder of KEO World, stated:

The KEO C-suite team is leveling up! We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Hernán López Varela as the company's new Chief Strategy Officer.

“When someone like Hernán, who could go anywhere he wants, chooses to come to us, it shows that he believes in what we are doing and sees the opportunity to create something bigger,” Fidanza added.

López Varela, who has more than 25 years of experience in the finance, consumer electronics, digital marketing and services sectors, stood out before his arrival at KEO as Head of Finance for Latin America at Apple, where thanks to his management, regional revenues doubled.

Hernán López Varela, CSO at KEO World. Photo: Keo World.

He also served as the Global Leader for Order to Cash at Yahoo! and held various leadership positions at Hertz and Air Liquide.

“Hernán has worked for some of the biggest names in the industry; he will bring that priceless experience to KEO. His perspective comes from winning companies with incredible branding and innovation and we are excited to have his contributions across all parts of our business,” said Fidanza.

For his part, López Varela assured that his experience in the financial and technological sector of Silicon Valley with Apple and Yahoo! will allow him to launch new actions for strategic growth and commercial development that will take the company "to the next level.”

López Varela's appointment follows a successful first quarter for KEO World, which included the announcement of a seven-year credit facility of up to $500 million from Hayfin Capital Management LLP, and the appointment of Hernán Magariños as the new Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO) of the company.

“When I met the KEO team, I immediately fell in love with the company's vision, innovation, and value proposition. I am excited to join such a successful, growing team,” highlighted López Varela.

More About KEO World

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, this firm offers credit solutions and financing provision for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through a fully digital B2B business ecosystem in partnership with American Express.

KEO supports more than 16,000 companies in the U.S. and Latin America, offering its services in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and the Dominican Republic.