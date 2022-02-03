American Training Center, Congreso partner to offer new option for aspiring Latinx health care professionals in Philly

The American Training Center is partnering with Congreso de Latinos Unidos to provide an avenue to better serve the growing Latinx population in the Philadelphia region.

The New Jersey-based organization is expanding to the Philly area by launching its first class of certified medical assistants in the city. Between 50 and 70 students are expected to graduate in 2022, many of the which are bilingual, English and Spanish-speaking.

With the Latinx community making up 18.5% of the population in Philly, this new partnership with Congreso will fill a growing need across the city.

“When I first learned about Congreso de Latinos Unidos, I felt so aligned with the mission of supporting economic growth and wellbeing in the Latino community,” said Lorenzo McFadden, vice president at American Training Center, in a statement.

Some of the key areas the partnership will be looking to address include mental health and self-care techniques — two areas that has led to higher burnout rates and staff shortages since the start of the pandemic.

“We don’t just teach the basics and send people on their way; we’re helping them find the right place to start their new careers and equipping them with the tools for long-term success, such as workforce-focused mental health strategies and self-care techniques,” added McFadden.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 104,000 medical assistant job openings are projected nationwide each year on average, over the next decade. In addition, the federal government is expecting the number of jobs in the field to grow by 18% by 2030, representing a much faster than average growth rate than many other occupations.

Philadelphia is also home to one of the highest employment levels for medical assistants in the nation.

“The students are so hungry to learn, engaged, and ready to get started,” said instructor Dana Parks, in a statement. “As an educator, the most exciting part of my job is seeing them launch themselves into a new, purposeful career that’s life-changing in so many ways.”

More bilingual and Spanish-speaking certified medical assistants can serve as critical lifelines in addressing the challenges and needs of the Spanish-speaking population here in Philadelphia, particularly amid the pandemic-related burnout and staff shortage crisis.

The American Training Center’s CMA program features a number of hands-on training activities, in which medical assistants work in physician offices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, laboratories, diagnostic screening facilities, rehabilitation practices, colleges, universities, and more.

Students also receive training and certifications in phlebotomy and EKGs.

