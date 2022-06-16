LIVE STREAMING
Isabel Guzmán, SBA Administrator, meets with Black entrepreneurs.
The Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzmán signs an agreement with sororities of Black women. Photo: @SBAIsabel.

The SBA expands the offer of access to capital for diverse communities

The SBA reached an important agreement to improve financial education and expand access to capital, thus seeking to reduce the wealth gap.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
A younger J Balvin poses for the camera.

Mental Health "en Español"

June 16th, 2022
Article
Benito Cachinero-Sánchez has been elected The Rosenbach's next board chair. Photo Courtesy of Rosenbach.

New Hispanic board chair

June 16th, 2022
Article
Gilberto Gill will celebrate his 80th birthday with a European tour

Gil's 'digital museum'

June 16th, 2022
Article
Courtesy: Nórdica Books

Beyond the 'boom'

June 16th, 2022
Article
‘Los Tigres del Norte,’ one of the most important bands in regional Mexican music, will have its own documentary premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 17. Photo: Getty Images.

Los Tigres del Norte origins

June 16th, 2022
Article
Photographers and designers from Bolivar were in charge of presenting their works in the exhibition. Photo: courtesy of ICULTUR

165 years of Bolivar

June 15th, 2022
Article
Photo: Getty Images.

Goodbye, Internet Explorer

June 15th, 2022
Article
Jennifer Berrier is the Secretary of the PA Department of Labor & Industry. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News.

Lead advocate for PA workers

June 15th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 16, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the beginning of a historic collaboration with fraternities and sororities historically associated with Black women, which seeks to reduce the gap in access to wealth through entrepreneurial work.

To further this initiative, which is focused on improving access to financial education and capital in all communities, the SBA signed a Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM), SBA's exclusive authority among federal agencies, with President Reuben A Shelton III, Esq., on behalf of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC)’s Council of Presidents, comprised of nine historically black fraternities and sororities, often referred to as the "Divine Nine.”

“This historic alliance between the SBA and the NPHC—the first of its kind for a government agency—will bring SBA’s valuable small business resources into reach for many small businesses and entrepreneurs, furthering the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to build equity and close historic wealth gaps that have held back America’s Black entrepreneurs, small business owners and their families and communities for generations,” said Administrator Guzmán.

Guzmán also noted: “Over the past 18 months, the SBA has made incredible progress reaching more of America’s small businesses, delivering vital resources and support to entrepreneurs who have been historically underinvested in and overlooked—the same people and communities hit hardest by the COVID pandemic.”

Through this agreement, unique for a federal government agency, the partnership will focus on strengthening financial education within traditionally underserved communities, while increasing access to capital and federal contracting opportunities, thus expanding the reach of the agency and adding Black entrepreneurs to the SBA's suite of tools and resources to start and grow their businesses.

“The National Pan Hellenic Council and its affiliate organizations are very excited about this opportunity with the U.S. Small Business Administration. This collaboration will give NPHC members critical access to information that will promote small business growth and create jobs in all sectors of our economy,” added Reuben A. Shelton III, Esq., Chairman of the Council of Presidents of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and Grand Polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

The NPHC has more than 2.5 million active members and dozens of alumni. It also represents the following organizations:

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
  • Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
  • Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
  • Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

“Working alongside partners and allies within the Divine Nine will provide even greater reach for the SBA to better provide the highly entrepreneurial Black community access to networks, financial literacy, technical training, and capital readiness so they can successfully realize their American Dreams of business ownership, create jobs, and advance our economy,” highlighted Guzmán.

More SBA Resources

The SBA has been implementing impactful reforms in the Community Advantage (CA) pilot loan program that prioritizes equitable access to capital for low-income borrowers and those from underserved communities. Similarly, the agency instituted hiring reforms to attract new and diverse contractors through the American Rescue Plan.

In addition, the SBA has expanded the number of Women's Business Centers (WBCs) to 146, the largest WBC network in SBA history. As of March 2021, the full list of WBCs housed on Historically Black College (HBCU) campuses now includes:

  • Miles College, Fairfield, Alabama
  • Savannah State University, Savannah, Ga.
  • Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD
  • Bowie State University, Bowie, MD
  • Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi
  • Alcorn State University, Lorman, Miss.
  • Bennett College, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Winston-Salem State University, Winston Salem, North Carolina
  • Benedict College, Columbia, South Carolina
  • Virginia Union University, Richmond, Virginia

For additional information on SBA funding opportunities, click here.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
cppihyvqe
June 16th, 2022 - 12:25 pm
I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗕𝗶𝘇𝗣𝗮𝘆𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link