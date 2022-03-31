New USHCCEF Bootcamp for Hispanic Entrepreneurs

The Educational Fund of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the United States (USHCCEF) and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, sealed their new alliance with the launch of the "Supplier Readiness Bootcamp,” an initiative that seeks to advise Latino entrepreneurs to properly function in all acquisition and contracting processes.

“Our vision at the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund is to be the leading voice to advance Hispanic business potential to drive our American economy and we are thrilled to have our longtime supporters at the Anheuser-Busch Foundation support these efforts with this partnership. We applaud the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for their collaboration on this important training initiative for our suppliers and applaud their efforts to support Hispanic and minority-owned businesses,” stated Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO of USHCCEF, in a press release.

Camp Objectives

Through training aimed at Hispanic and other diverse suppliers of color on how to have best practices to strengthen their proposals and business opportunities, the Camp seeks to increase the knowledge and skills of this community.

“Data shows that minorities of color receive less than 2% of all contracting dollars from corporate and federal procurement opportunities,” it is pointed out in the press release.

“At the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, we are incredibly proud to build on our longstanding partnership with USHCCEF with the launch of this new Supplier Readiness Bootcamp. Through these trainings, we hope to provide tools to help advance the Hispanic and minority business community and highlight how greater representation in our supply chains can drive greater agility and innovation, while delivering real economic impact in our communities,” said César Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch and Trustee, Anheuser-Busch Foundation.

The theme of this series of trainings will revolve around how through small changes in commercial strategies it is possible to generate a great impact in the contracting processes with the different suppliers.

“The USHCCEF and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation will provide participants (at no cost) with the tools and knowledge to help suppliers prepare and succeed during meetings to secure supplier contracts,” it is highlighted in the release.

Certificate

Those wishing to be certified by the USHCCEF and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation must complete a cycle of six training sessions with important topics, including building and strengthening your capability statement, branding/marketing, certification and scaling your business.

Other Camp partners include AT&T, Shell, Merck, and Kroger, as well as volunteers from USHCC Procurement Council Advisory Board (PCAB).

About USHCC

This fund seeks to, among other things, educate, train, build capacity, conduct research, provide leadership development opportunities, expand access to capital, and create grant funds for Hispanic businesses through a national network of more than 260 chambers of commerce, including Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

About the Anheuser-Busch Foundation

Founded in 1975, the Foundation focuses on supporting organizations that help people and communities prosper. It contributes to countless community organizations each year in support of disaster preparedness and relief, economic development, education, environmental sustainability, and responsible drinking.