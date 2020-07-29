July 29 - August 5

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 to Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Featured Articles:
Working Class Influencers: Fighting Discrimination in the 'Posing' Sector
How Portland has become the epitome of reality in the United States
PA House Democratic Policy Committee and Legislative Black Caucus begin conversation on state Police Reform
Happy Colombian Independence Day. Let's Reflect on Afro-Colombians in History.
María Elvira Bermúdez, the Agatha Christie of Mexican literature
Cover Story:
Nothing’s stopping Afro-Latinos like Ritchie Torres from joining both Black, Hispanic caucuses, CBC chair says